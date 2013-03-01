Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Classic Kid's Songs

Classic Kid's Songs

Various Artists

Comedy Classics  • Детская  • 2013

1

Limbo Rock

Kid's Party Mix

2:26

2

See You Later, Alligator

Billy HaleyHis Comets

2:18

3

I'm Popeye, The Sailor Man

Popeye (Billy Costello)

2:28

4

The Three Little Bops

Stan FrebergShorty RogersJimmy GiuffreBarney KesselPete Jolly

6:26

5

Banana Boat Song (Day-O)

Harry Belafonte

3:05

6

Charlie Brown (Re-Recorded)

The Coasters

2:35

7

My Boomerang Won't Come Back

Charlie Drake

3:43

8

Princess and the Pea

Margie Bell

3:10

9

Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?

Terry ShandRichard Himber Orchestra

3:07

10

Did You Ever Try Frying Snowballs?

Geoff LoveHarry Gold and His Pieces of Eight

2:49

11

Right Said Fred

Bernard Cribbins

2:23

12

Grandma's Thanksgiving, Pt. 1

Fred Waring Chorus

3:10

13

Grandma's Thanksgiving, Pt. 2

Fred Waring Chorus

4:02

14

On Top of Spaghetti

Tom Glazer

2:41

15

Choo-Choo Train Cha Cha

Herb Zane

2:12

16

Sleepy Time Yodel

Yodelin' Slim Clark

3:14

17

When You Wish Upon a Star

Clyde OtisHis Orchestra

2:26

18

On the Good Ship Lollipop

Mae Questel (The Betty Boop Girl)

2:39

19

L'alouette

Lucienne VernayLes Quatre Barbus

1:23

20

The Whale

Hoagy Carmichael

1:17

21

Pure Imagination (From "Charlie & The Chocolate Factory")

Kid's Party Mix

4:06

22

I'm My Own Grandpa

LonzoOscar

3:06

23

New Spanish Two-Step

Bob WillsHis Texas Playboys

2:35

24

The Animal World

Julie AndrewsJulius Baker

6:39

25

Daffy Duck's Rhapsody

Mel Blanc

3:09

26

Action Speeks Louder Than Words

Carl Story

2:39

27

The Thing

Phil HarrisHis Orchestra

2:20

28

Animal Crackers in My Soup

Shirley Temple

2:38

29

If I Knew You Were Coming, I'd Have Baked a Cake

Eileen Barton

2:36

30

Sing, Sing, Sing (with a Swing)

Benny Goodman

8:47

31

No Moon at All

The Bill Gannon Three

2:36

32

Ain't We Got Fun

 🅴

Dick Van Dyke

2:07

33

Mine

Les Baxter

2:42

34

Re-Entry to the Moon

Harry Breuer

2:38

35

Oompa Loompa (From "Charlie & The Chocolate Factory")

Kid's Party Mix

1:02

36

What's the Matter Joe?

Eddie Noack

2:09

1

Limbo Rock

Kid's Party Mix

2:26

2

See You Later, Alligator

Billy HaleyHis Comets

2:18

3

I'm Popeye, The Sailor Man

Popeye (Billy Costello)

2:28

4

The Three Little Bops

Stan FrebergShorty RogersJimmy GiuffreBarney KesselPete Jolly

6:26

5

Banana Boat Song (Day-O)

Harry Belafonte

3:05

6

Charlie Brown (Re-Recorded)

The Coasters

2:35

7

My Boomerang Won't Come Back

Charlie Drake

3:43

8

Princess and the Pea

Margie Bell

3:10

9

Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?

Terry ShandRichard Himber Orchestra

3:07

10

Did You Ever Try Frying Snowballs?

Geoff LoveHarry Gold and His Pieces of Eight

2:49

11

Right Said Fred

Bernard Cribbins

2:23

12

Grandma's Thanksgiving, Pt. 1

Fred Waring Chorus

3:10

13

Grandma's Thanksgiving, Pt. 2

Fred Waring Chorus

4:02

14

On Top of Spaghetti

Tom Glazer

2:41

15

Choo-Choo Train Cha Cha

Herb Zane

2:12

16

Sleepy Time Yodel

Yodelin' Slim Clark

3:14

17

When You Wish Upon a Star

Clyde OtisHis Orchestra

2:26

18

On the Good Ship Lollipop

Mae Questel (The Betty Boop Girl)

2:39

19

L'alouette

Lucienne VernayLes Quatre Barbus

1:23

20

The Whale

Hoagy Carmichael

1:17

21

Pure Imagination (From "Charlie & The Chocolate Factory")

Kid's Party Mix

4:06

22

I'm My Own Grandpa

LonzoOscar

3:06

23

New Spanish Two-Step

Bob WillsHis Texas Playboys

2:35

24

The Animal World

Julie AndrewsJulius Baker

6:39

25

Daffy Duck's Rhapsody

Mel Blanc

3:09

26

Action Speeks Louder Than Words

Carl Story

2:39

27

The Thing

Phil HarrisHis Orchestra

2:20

28

Animal Crackers in My Soup

Shirley Temple

2:38

29

If I Knew You Were Coming, I'd Have Baked a Cake

Eileen Barton

2:36

30

Sing, Sing, Sing (with a Swing)

Benny Goodman

8:47

31

No Moon at All

The Bill Gannon Three

2:36

32

Ain't We Got Fun

 🅴

Dick Van Dyke

2:07

33

Mine

Les Baxter

2:42

34

Re-Entry to the Moon

Harry Breuer

2:38

35

Oompa Loompa (From "Charlie & The Chocolate Factory")

Kid's Party Mix

1:02

36

What's the Matter Joe?

Eddie Noack

2:09