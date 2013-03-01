Classic Kid's Songs

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Limbo Rock
Kid's Party Mix
2
See You Later, Alligator
Billy HaleyHis Comets
3
I'm Popeye, The Sailor Man
Popeye (Billy Costello)
4
The Three Little Bops
Stan FrebergShorty RogersJimmy GiuffreBarney KesselPete Jolly
5
Banana Boat Song (Day-O)
Harry Belafonte
6
Charlie Brown (Re-Recorded)
The Coasters
7
My Boomerang Won't Come Back
Charlie Drake
8
Princess and the Pea
Margie Bell
9
Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?
Terry ShandRichard Himber Orchestra
10
Did You Ever Try Frying Snowballs?
Geoff LoveHarry Gold and His Pieces of Eight
11
Right Said Fred
Bernard Cribbins
12
Grandma's Thanksgiving, Pt. 1
Fred Waring Chorus
13
Grandma's Thanksgiving, Pt. 2
14
On Top of Spaghetti
Tom Glazer
15
Choo-Choo Train Cha Cha
Herb Zane
16
Sleepy Time Yodel
Yodelin' Slim Clark
17
When You Wish Upon a Star
Clyde OtisHis Orchestra
18
On the Good Ship Lollipop
Mae Questel (The Betty Boop Girl)
19
L'alouette
Lucienne VernayLes Quatre Barbus
20
The Whale
Hoagy Carmichael
21
Pure Imagination (From "Charlie & The Chocolate Factory")
22
I'm My Own Grandpa
LonzoOscar
23
New Spanish Two-Step
Bob WillsHis Texas Playboys
24
The Animal World
Julie AndrewsJulius Baker
25
Daffy Duck's Rhapsody
Mel Blanc
26
Action Speeks Louder Than Words
Carl Story
27
The Thing
Phil HarrisHis Orchestra
28
Animal Crackers in My Soup
Shirley Temple
29
If I Knew You Were Coming, I'd Have Baked a Cake
Eileen Barton
30
Sing, Sing, Sing (with a Swing)
Benny Goodman
31
No Moon at All
The Bill Gannon Three
32
Ain't We Got Fun
Dick Van Dyke
33
Mine
Les Baxter
34
Re-Entry to the Moon
Harry Breuer
35
Oompa Loompa (From "Charlie & The Chocolate Factory")
36
What's the Matter Joe?
Eddie Noack