Johnny Otis Rock! Greatest Masters

Various Artists
1
Hound Dog
Willie Mae "Big Mama" ThorntonKansas City Bill & His Orchestra
2
Ma (He's Makin' Eyes At Me)
Marie Adams
3
Rock Me, Baby
Johnny OtisHis Orchestra
4
Little Richard's Boogie
Little Richard
5
Barrelhouse Stomp
Big Jay McNeely
6
Drill, Daddy, Drill
Dorothy Ellis
7
All Nite Long
8
Hey Little Girl
Richard Lewis
9
Ko Ko Mo
GeneEunice
10
Jimmy's Round the Clock Blues
Jimmy Rushing
11
The Deacon Moves In
Little Esther PhillipsThe DominoesEarle Warren Orchestra
12
Honey, Honey
Joe "Papoose" Fritz
13
Midnight in the Barrelhouse
Pete Lewis
14
Crazy Country Hop
15
Beer Bottle Boogie
Marylyn Scott
16
Boom Diddy WA WA
JuniorMarie
17
Lover's Lane Boogie
Little Esther PhillipsBlue Notes
18
Bye Bye Baby
19
Jammin' With Lester
Lester Young
20
That's Your Last Boogie
Joe Swift
21
Country Boogie
Preston Love Orchestra
22
Doggin' Blues
Linda Hopkins
23
Double Crossing Blues
Johnny Otis QuintetteLittle EstherRobin S
24
I'm Gonna Whale On You
Little Arthur Matthews
25
Better Stop
Junior Ryder
26
Wedding Boogie
Little Esther PhillipsMel WalkerLee Graves
27
Drifting Blues
Johnny Moore's Three Blazers
28
Good Boogdi Googie
George Washington
29
My Baby Done Told Me
The Four Bluebirds
30
Willie and the Hand Jive
Johnny Otis
31
The Love Bug Boogie
Mel WalkerAda Brown
32
Yes, Baby
Big Mama ThorntonJohnny Ace
33
The Turkey Hop, Pt. 1
Robin S
34
The Turkey Hop, Pt. 2
35
Hunter Hancock's "Harlematinee" Radio Show Theme
Hunter Hancock
