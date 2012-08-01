Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Johnny Otis Rock! Greatest Masters

Johnny Otis Rock! Greatest Masters

Various Artists

Rock-A-Billy Records  • Поп-музыка  • 2012

1

Hound Dog

Willie Mae "Big Mama" ThorntonKansas City Bill & His Orchestra

2:51

2

Ma (He's Makin' Eyes At Me)

Marie Adams

2:26

3

Rock Me, Baby

Johnny OtisHis Orchestra

2:31

4

Little Richard's Boogie

Little Richard

2:51

5

Barrelhouse Stomp

Big Jay McNeely

2:47

6

Drill, Daddy, Drill

Dorothy Ellis

2:58

7

All Nite Long

Johnny OtisHis Orchestra

2:38

8

Hey Little Girl

Richard Lewis

2:56

9

Ko Ko Mo

GeneEunice

2:51

10

Jimmy's Round the Clock Blues

Jimmy Rushing

3:11

11

The Deacon Moves In

Little Esther PhillipsThe DominoesEarle Warren Orchestra

2:49

12

Honey, Honey

Joe "Papoose" Fritz

2:44

13

Midnight in the Barrelhouse

Pete Lewis

3:06

14

Crazy Country Hop

Johnny OtisHis Orchestra

2:43

15

Beer Bottle Boogie

Marylyn Scott

2:49

16

Boom Diddy WA WA

JuniorMarie

2:37

17

Lover's Lane Boogie

Little Esther PhillipsBlue Notes

2:31

18

Bye Bye Baby

Johnny OtisHis Orchestra

2:19

19

Jammin' With Lester

Lester Young

3:03

20

That's Your Last Boogie

Joe Swift

3:05

21

Country Boogie

Preston Love Orchestra

2:25

22

Doggin' Blues

Linda Hopkins

3:11

23

Double Crossing Blues

Johnny Otis QuintetteLittle EstherRobin S

2:49

24

I'm Gonna Whale On You

Little Arthur Matthews

2:12

25

Better Stop

Junior Ryder

2:33

26

Wedding Boogie

Little Esther PhillipsMel WalkerLee Graves

2:56

27

Drifting Blues

Johnny Moore's Three Blazers

3:15

28

Good Boogdi Googie

George Washington

2:49

29

My Baby Done Told Me

The Four Bluebirds

2:36

30

Willie and the Hand Jive

Johnny Otis

2:37

31

The Love Bug Boogie

Mel WalkerAda Brown

2:42

32

Yes, Baby

Big Mama ThorntonJohnny Ace

2:47

33

The Turkey Hop, Pt. 1

Robin S

2:38

34

The Turkey Hop, Pt. 2

Johnny Otis

2:43

35

Hunter Hancock's "Harlematinee" Radio Show Theme

Hunter Hancock

1:49

