Альбом
Постер альбома '60s Time Machine

'60s Time Machine

Various Artists

Silverphonic Records  • Поп-музыка  • 2013

1

Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin) [Re-Recorded]

SlyThe Family Stone

4:57

2

Reach out of the Darkness (Re-Recorded)

FriendLover

3:24

3

Joy

Electric '57

2:49

4

Wild Thing (Re-Recorded)

The Troggs

2:29

5

Devil with a Blue Dress On (Re-Recorded)

Mitch Ryder

3:24

6

Bend Me, Shape Me (Re-Recorded)

The American Breed

2:27

7

1 2 3 (Re-Recorded)

Len Barry

4:00

8

When a Man Loves a Woman (Re-Recorded)

Percy Sledge

2:47

9

Brown Eyed Girl (Re-Recorded)

Van Morrison

3:03

10

Stand by Me (Re-Recorded)

Ben E. King

2:53

11

Kansas City (Re-Recorded)

Wilbert Harrison

2:21

12

Stay (Re-Recorded)

Maurice Williams

1:39

13

Reach out I'll Be There (Re-Recorded)

Four Tops

3:13

14

I'm a Man ('67 Radio Session)

The Spencer Davis Group

3:07

15

Tell It Like It Is (Re-Recorded)

Aaron Neville

2:49

16

Soul Man (Re-Recorded)

SamDave

2:35

17

Everybody Plays the Fool (Re-Recorded)

Main Ingredient

3:35

18

I'm Blue (Re-Recorded / Remastered)

The Ikettes

2:32

19

Simon Says (Re-Recorded)

1910 Fruitgum Company

2:26

20

Always & Forever (Re-Recorded)

Heatwave

4:50

21

Have You Seen Her (Re-Recorded)

The Chi-Lites

4:56

22

Sideshow (Re-Recorded)

Blue Magic

3:59

23

Build Me up Buttercup (Re-Recorded)

The Foundations

2:54

24

Yummy, Yummy, Yummy (Re-Recorded)

Ohio Express

2:17

25

My Guy (Re-Recorded)

Mary Wells

2:48

26

Sugar Sugar (Re-Recorded)

The Archies

2:50

27

Every Beat of My Heart (Re-Recorded)

Gladys KnightPips

2:02

28

Ain't No Sunshine (Re-Recorded)

Al Jarreau

2:00

29

16 Candles (Re-Recorded)

The Crests

2:59

30

It's in His Kiss (Re-Recorded)

Betty Everett

2:11

31

I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch) [Re-Recorded]

Four Tops

3:29

32

Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time) [Re-Recorded]

The Delfonics

3:17

33

Everyday People (Re-Recorded)

SlyThe Family Stone

2:57

34

The Great Pretender (Re-Recorded)

The Platters

2:42

35

I Know I'm Losing You

Commodores

3:11

36

Could It Be I'm Falling in Love (Live)

The Spinners

4:37

37

Kiddio (Re-Recorded)

Brook Benton

2:34

38

A Fool in Love

IkeTina Turner

2:51

39

Let's Live for Today (Re-Recorded)

The Grass Roots

2:50

40

Family Affair (Re-Recorded)

SlyThe Family Stone

3:22

41

Oh Girl (Re-Recorded)

The Chi-Lites

3:00

42

If You Don't Know Me by Now (Re-Recorded)

Harold MelvinBlue Notes

3:37

43

Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie (Re-Recorded)

JayThe Techniques

2:21

44

Indian Reservation (Re-Recorded)

Paul RevereThe Raiders

2:53

45

Slip Away (Re-Recorded)

Clarence Carter

2:32

