'60s Time Machine

Various Artists
1
Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin) [Re-Recorded]
SlyThe Family Stone
2
Reach out of the Darkness (Re-Recorded)
FriendLover
3
Joy
Electric '57
4
Wild Thing (Re-Recorded)
The Troggs
5
Devil with a Blue Dress On (Re-Recorded)
Mitch Ryder
6
Bend Me, Shape Me (Re-Recorded)
The American Breed
7
1 2 3 (Re-Recorded)
Len Barry
8
When a Man Loves a Woman (Re-Recorded)
Percy Sledge
9
Brown Eyed Girl (Re-Recorded)
Van Morrison
10
Stand by Me (Re-Recorded)
Ben E. King
11
Kansas City (Re-Recorded)
Wilbert Harrison
12
Stay (Re-Recorded)
Maurice Williams
13
Reach out I'll Be There (Re-Recorded)
Four Tops
14
I'm a Man ('67 Radio Session)
The Spencer Davis Group
15
Tell It Like It Is (Re-Recorded)
Aaron Neville
16
Soul Man (Re-Recorded)
SamDave
17
Everybody Plays the Fool (Re-Recorded)
Main Ingredient
18
I'm Blue (Re-Recorded / Remastered)
The Ikettes
19
Simon Says (Re-Recorded)
1910 Fruitgum Company
20
Always & Forever (Re-Recorded)
Heatwave
21
Have You Seen Her (Re-Recorded)
The Chi-Lites
22
Sideshow (Re-Recorded)
Blue Magic
23
Build Me up Buttercup (Re-Recorded)
The Foundations
24
Yummy, Yummy, Yummy (Re-Recorded)
Ohio Express
25
My Guy (Re-Recorded)
Mary Wells
26
Sugar Sugar (Re-Recorded)
The Archies
27
Every Beat of My Heart (Re-Recorded)
Gladys KnightPips
28
Ain't No Sunshine (Re-Recorded)
Al Jarreau
29
16 Candles (Re-Recorded)
The Crests
30
It's in His Kiss (Re-Recorded)
Betty Everett
31
I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch) [Re-Recorded]
32
Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time) [Re-Recorded]
The Delfonics
33
Everyday People (Re-Recorded)
34
The Great Pretender (Re-Recorded)
The Platters
35
I Know I'm Losing You
Commodores
36
Could It Be I'm Falling in Love (Live)
The Spinners
37
Kiddio (Re-Recorded)
Brook Benton
38
A Fool in Love
IkeTina Turner
39
Let's Live for Today (Re-Recorded)
The Grass Roots
40
Family Affair (Re-Recorded)
41
Oh Girl (Re-Recorded)
42
If You Don't Know Me by Now (Re-Recorded)
Harold MelvinBlue Notes
43
Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie (Re-Recorded)
JayThe Techniques
44
Indian Reservation (Re-Recorded)
Paul RevereThe Raiders
45
Slip Away (Re-Recorded)
Clarence Carter
