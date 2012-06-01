Honoring the Past - Memorial Day

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
This Land Is Your Land
Woody Guthrie
2
On the Atchison, Topeka, And the Santa Fe
Johnny MercerThe Pied Pipers
3
The Birth of the Blues
Sammy DavisJR
4
God Bless America
Kate Smith
5
Sentimental Journey
Doris DayLes Brown and His Band of Renown
6
Bye Bye Blackbird
Joséphine Baker
7
Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)
Majors
8
Stella By Starlight
Gloria Lynne
9
Night and Day
Anita O'Day
10
It's De-Lovely
DickDorothy Rogers
11
There's No Business Like Show Business
Howard Keel
12
Blueberry Hill
Bob EberleJimmy Dorsey & His Orchestra
13
Lullaby of Broadway
The Andrews Sisters
14
Alexander's Ragtime Band
Louis ArmstrongHis Orchestra
15
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes
The Platters
16
Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend
Marilyn Monroe
17
Summertime
Sarah Vaughan
18
It Had to Be You
Isham Jones
19
I Got Rhythm
The Happenings
20
Singin' In the Rain
Toni Harper
21
Stardust
Hoagy Carmichael
22
Jeepers Creepers
23
In a Sentimental Mood
Eugenie Baird
24
In the Cool, Cool, Cool of the Evening
Jane WymanBing Crosby
25
Georgia On My Mind
26
Begin the Beguine
Billy Williams
27
Swinging On a Star
Bing Crosby
28
Give My Regards to Broadway
Al Jolson
29
Embraceable You
Pat MoranScott LaFaroBev Kelly
30
How Deep Is the Ocean
The Poliakin Chorale