The Homewood Sessions (Live)

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Leon Russell
1
Will the Circle Be Unbroken? (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)
2
Caravan (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)
3
It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)
4
Delta Lady (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)
5
A Song for You (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)
6
Furry's Blues (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)
7
Amos Burke (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)
8
Honky Tonk Woman (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)
9
Sweet Emily (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)
10
Prince of Peace (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)
11
Girl from the North Country (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)
12
Big Boss Man (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)
13
Crystal Closet Queen (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)
14
So Strange/Of Thee I Sing (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)
15
Come on in My Kitchen (Live at Groeneveld Castle, Baarn, Netherlands 1971)
16
Girl from the North Country (Live at Groeneveld Castle, Baarn, Netherlands 1971)
17
Blues Power/Shoot out on the Plantation (Live at Groeneveld Castle, Baarn, Netherlands 1971)
18
Dixie Lullabye (Live at Groeneveld Castle, Baarn, Netherlands 1971)
19
Pisces Apple Lady (Live at Groeneveld Castle, Baarn, Netherlands 1971)
20
It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry (Live at Groeneveld Castle, Baarn, Netherlands 1971)
21
Prince of Peace (Live at Groeneveld Castle, Baarn, Netherlands 1971)
A Song For You
The Castle Session 1971
Castle Groeneveld, Baarn, Netherlands, February 5th, 1971
Leon Russell And Friends 1971
On a Distant Shore
I'm No Angel
Показать ещё
Estetica
The Surfing Scene Stompede
Europe '72 Vol. 11: L'Olympia, Paris, France 5/3/72 (Live)
A Funk Lavomatic Experience
Instrumental Rock and Roll, Vol. 7
Cool Christmas Lounge