Альбом
Постер альбома The Homewood Sessions (Live)

The Homewood Sessions (Live)

Leon Russell

All Access  • Рок  • 2016

1

Will the Circle Be Unbroken? (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)

Leon Russell

2:30

2

Caravan (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)

Leon Russell

2:59

3

It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)

Leon Russell

5:19

4

Delta Lady (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)

Leon Russell

4:00

5

A Song for You (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)

Leon Russell

4:16

6

Furry's Blues (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)

Leon Russell

2:30

7

Amos Burke (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)

Leon Russell

2:50

8

Honky Tonk Woman (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)

Leon Russell

3:26

9

Sweet Emily (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)

Leon Russell

3:22

10

Prince of Peace (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)

Leon Russell

3:31

11

Girl from the North Country (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)

Leon Russell

2:41

12

Big Boss Man (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)

Leon Russell

3:10

13

Crystal Closet Queen (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)

Leon Russell

3:04

14

So Strange/Of Thee I Sing (Live at the Vine Street Theatre, Hollywood, Ca 1970)

Leon Russell

2:21

15

Come on in My Kitchen (Live at Groeneveld Castle, Baarn, Netherlands 1971)

Leon Russell

2:56

16

Girl from the North Country (Live at Groeneveld Castle, Baarn, Netherlands 1971)

Leon Russell

3:18

17

Blues Power/Shoot out on the Plantation (Live at Groeneveld Castle, Baarn, Netherlands 1971)

 🅴

Leon Russell

6:07

18

Dixie Lullabye (Live at Groeneveld Castle, Baarn, Netherlands 1971)

Leon Russell

3:16

19

Pisces Apple Lady (Live at Groeneveld Castle, Baarn, Netherlands 1971)

Leon Russell

3:25

20

It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry (Live at Groeneveld Castle, Baarn, Netherlands 1971)

Leon Russell

3:57

21

Prince of Peace (Live at Groeneveld Castle, Baarn, Netherlands 1971)

Leon Russell

4:20

