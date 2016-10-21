Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Boston Tea Party (Live)

The Boston Tea Party (Live)

The Byrds

Iconography  • Электроника  • 2016

1

You Ain't Going Nowhere (Live at the Boston Tea Party, Ma 1969)

The Byrds

2:58

2

He Was a Friend of Mine (Live at the Boston Tea Party, Ma 1969)

The Byrds

3:23

3

Old Blue (Live at the Boston Tea Party, Ma 1969)

The Byrds

3:30

4

Long Black Veil (Live at the Boston Tea Party, Ma 1969)

The Byrds

3:23

5

Goin' Back (Live at the Boston Tea Party, Ma 1969)

The Byrds

3:47

6

Get out of My Life Woman (Live at the Boston Tea Party, Ma 1969)

The Byrds

3:19

7

The Ballad of Easy Rider (Live at the Boston Tea Party, Ma 1969)

The Byrds

2:46

8

Jesus Is Just Alright (Live at the Boston Tea Party, Ma 1969)

The Byrds

3:41

9

Tulsa County (Live at the Boston Tea Party, Ma 1969)

The Byrds

3:25

10

Mr. Spaceman (Live at the Boston Tea Party, Ma 1969)

The Byrds

3:21

11

Sing Me Back Home (Live at the Boston Tea Party, Ma 1969)

The Byrds

3:12

12

This Wheel's on Fire (Live at the Boston Tea Party, Ma 1969)

The Byrds

4:40

13

Lay Lady Lay (Live at the Boston Tea Party, Ma 1969)

The Byrds

3:17

14

Time Between (Live at the Boston Tea Party, Ma 1969)

The Byrds

2:14

15

Take a City Bride (Live at the Boston Tea Party, Ma 1969)

The Byrds

2:16

16

It's All over Now, Baby Blue (Live at the Boston Tea Party, Ma 1969)

The Byrds

4:02

17

Come Back Baby (Live at the Boston Tea Party, Ma 1969)

The Byrds

2:48

