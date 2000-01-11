Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Come On (New York City 1976-80)

Come On (New York City 1976-80)

Come on

Heliocentric  • Рок  • 2000

1

Mona Lisa

Come on

2:48

2

Old People

Come on

3:23

3

A Kitchen in The Clouds

Come on

2:15

4

Don't Walk on The Kitchen Floor

Come on

3:44

5

Housewives Play Tennis

Come on

3:25

6

See Me

Come on

1:22

7

Howard After Six

Come on

3:53

8

I'm Five

Come on

1:49

9

My Neighbor Makes Noise

Come on

2:45

10

Buisnessmen in Space

Come on

2:49

11

Pills and Money

Come on

2:32

12

Bad Luck with Parents

Come on

2:22

13

Physical Ed

Come on

3:21

14

Mom and Dad

Come on

3:23

15

Salt and Pepper

Come on

1:53

16

Disneyland

Come on

1:54

17

Untitled

Come on

0:27

