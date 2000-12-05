Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Twin Strings

Twin Strings

George Davidson

Geroge Davidson Productions Inc.  • Поп-музыка  • 2000

1

Speak Softly To Me

George Davidson

3:25

2

Chi Mai

George Davidson

3:03

3

Que Sera

George Davidson

3:32

4

Starry Starry Night

George Davidson

3:07

5

India

George Davidson

4:31

6

Lettre a ma mere

George Davidson

3:15

7

Yesterday

George Davidson

3:25

8

Historia de un amor

George Davidson

3:30

9

Norwegian Wood

George Davidson

3:12

10

Winter Rose

George Davidson

4:01

11

The Hungry Years

George Davidson

3:43

12

La Paloma

George Davidson

4:00

13

Nicholas and Alexandra

George Davidson

2:56

14

Edelweiss

George Davidson

2:51

