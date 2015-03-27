Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Karaoke Channel - Sing Songs Sampled by Hip-Hop Artists

The Karaoke Channel - Sing Songs Sampled by Hip-Hop Artists

The Karaoke Channel

2015 Stingray Music Group  • Поп-музыка  • 2015

1

Every Breath You Take (In the Style of the Police) [Karaoke Version]

The Karaoke Channel

4:14

2

Every Breath You Take

The Karaoke Channel

4:09

3

I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near) [In the Style of Michael Mcdonald] [Karaoke Version]

The Karaoke Channel

3:42

4

I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near)

The Karaoke Channel

3:30

5

Super Freak (In the Style of Rick James) [Karaoke Version]

 🅴

The Karaoke Channel

3:32

6

Super Freak

 🅴

The Karaoke Channel

3:27

7

The Way It Is (In the Style of Bruce Hornsby & The Range) [Karaoke Version]

The Karaoke Channel

4:32

8

The Way It Is

The Karaoke Channel

4:33

9

Under Pressure (In the Style of Queen & David Bowie) [Karaoke Version]

The Karaoke Channel

3:58

10

Under Pressure

The Karaoke Channel

3:56

11

ABC (In the Style of the Jackson 5) [Karaoke Version]

The Karaoke Channel

3:00

12

ABC

The Karaoke Channel

2:57

13

I Got a Woman (In the Style of Ray Charles) [Karaoke Version]

The Karaoke Channel

2:59

14

I Got a Woman

The Karaoke Channel

2:46

1

Every Breath You Take (In the Style of the Police) [Karaoke Version]

The Karaoke Channel

4:14

2

Every Breath You Take

The Karaoke Channel

4:09

3

I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near) [In the Style of Michael Mcdonald] [Karaoke Version]

The Karaoke Channel

3:42

4

I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near)

The Karaoke Channel

3:30

5

Super Freak (In the Style of Rick James) [Karaoke Version]

 🅴

The Karaoke Channel

3:32

6

Super Freak

 🅴

The Karaoke Channel

3:27

7

The Way It Is (In the Style of Bruce Hornsby & The Range) [Karaoke Version]

The Karaoke Channel

4:32

8

The Way It Is

The Karaoke Channel

4:33

9

Under Pressure (In the Style of Queen & David Bowie) [Karaoke Version]

The Karaoke Channel

3:58

10

Under Pressure

The Karaoke Channel

3:56

11

ABC (In the Style of the Jackson 5) [Karaoke Version]

The Karaoke Channel

3:00

12

ABC

The Karaoke Channel

2:57

13

I Got a Woman (In the Style of Ray Charles) [Karaoke Version]

The Karaoke Channel

2:59

14

I Got a Woman

The Karaoke Channel

2:46

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Sentimental Journey (Karaoke Version)

Sentimental Journey (Karaoke Version)

Постер альбома The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1990, Vol. 8

The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1990, Vol. 8

Постер альбома The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1991, Vol. 9

The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1991, Vol. 9

Постер альбома The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1985, Vol. 4

The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1985, Vol. 4

Постер альбома The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1983, Vol. 4

The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1983, Vol. 4

Постер альбома The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1977, Vol. 3

The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1977, Vol. 3

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger

What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger

Постер альбома Knocking on Your Heart

Knocking on Your Heart

Постер альбома Raw Honey

Raw Honey

Постер альбома Miracle Aligner

Miracle Aligner

Постер альбома Swaerm

Swaerm

Постер альбома ME

ME