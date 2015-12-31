Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома 2015 Cardio Dance Workout

2015 Cardio Dance Workout

2015 Dance Workout

Tempo Trax  • Электроника  • 2015

1

Beautiful People (128 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

5:21

2

Gotta Groove (123 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:09

3

Hey Ya! (160 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:58

4

Beautiful Monster (128 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

4:26

5

Too Close (116 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:36

6

Bom Bom (124 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

4:04

7

I Need Your Love (125 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

4:01

8

I Got U (120 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

4:44

9

One by One (122 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

4:37

10

Without You (128 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:35

11

Cool for the Summer (114 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:32

12

Take over Control (131 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:33

13

Everytime You Need Me (137 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:38

14

Will I? (140 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:28

15

On My Mind

2015 Dance Workout

3:30

16

Walk It Out (172 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:00

17

Magnetic Eyes (140 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:33

18

Confident

2015 Dance Workout

3:28

19

On the Floor (127 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

4:50

20

Waiting All Night (174 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

4:52

21

You (124 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:50

22

Heroes (124 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:06

23

Bass Down Low (113 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:40

24

Twist & Shout (121 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

2:39

25

Down with the Trumpets (115 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:14

26

Midnight Runner (123 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

5:35

27

Sweet Lovin'

2015 Dance Workout

3:52

28

Don't You Know (122 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

4:37

29

What's Goin On (124 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:35

30

Can't Feel My Face (108 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:36

31

Higher Place

2015 Dance Workout

2:53

32

Body Talk (120 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:29

33

Rokit (129 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

4:51

34

We R Who We R (120 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:32

35

Good Times (88 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:56

36

Give It Up (122 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

5:22

37

She Makes Me Wanna (126 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:33

38

Funky Town (122 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:54

39

The Party (This Is How We Do It) [124 BPM]

2015 Dance Workout

3:02

40

Levels

2015 Dance Workout

2:46

41

Feel This Moment (136 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:48

42

Livin' for the Weekend (127 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

2:45

43

Hey Mama (86 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:10

44

Find You (128 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:27

45

All of Me (128 BPM) (Birthday Treatment Remix)

2015 Dance Workout

4:13

46

Let the Sun Shine (117 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:00

47

Paradox (124 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

5:42

48

Super Bass (127 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:20

49

New Romatics

2015 Dance Workout

3:49

50

Green Light (155 BPM)

2015 Dance Workout

3:54

