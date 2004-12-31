Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Soundies Digital (Jazz/Country/Pop), Vol. 6

Soundies Digital (Jazz/Country/Pop), Vol. 6

Various Artists

Soundies  • Поп-музыка  • 2004

1

I Wish I Had a Record

Kay Starr

2:32

2

I Wonder Who's Kissing Her Now

Claude Sweeten

2:43

3

I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

All Star Sextette

2:55

4

I'm Going Back to the Middle of the Midwest

Spade Cooley

2:42

5

I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter

James P. Johnson

2:49

6

I'm Just Wild About Harry

Billy Mills

2:14

7

I'm Looking over a Four Leaf Clover

Lawrence Welk Orchestra

1:46

8

I've Got a Feeling I'm Falling

James P. Johnson

2:56

9

I've Got to Sing

Kay Starr

2:33

10

Ichabod

Kay Starr

2:09

11

Ida Red

Spade Cooley

2:00

12

If I Could Be with You

James P. Johnson

2:46

13

If I Had My Way

Lawrence WelkHis Champagne Music

3:04

14

If I Only See'd You—Vocals by Del Porter, Red Egner

Spade Cooley

2:08

15

In the Good Old Summertime

Billy Mills

1:07

16

Indian Scout

Spade Cooley

2:01

17

Indian Summer in Indiana

Spade Cooley

2:30

18

Into the Sunrise

Cindy WalkerSpike Jones, The City Slickers

3:09

19

Is It So?

The Oscar Moore Trio

1:49

20

It Can Never Be

Cindy WalkerSpike Jones, The City Slickers

2:20

21

It Happens Every Spring

 🅴

Kay Starr

3:11

22

It's a Great Feeling

Kay Starr

2:32

1

I Wish I Had a Record

Kay Starr

2:32

2

I Wonder Who's Kissing Her Now

Claude Sweeten

2:43

3

I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

All Star Sextette

2:55

4

I'm Going Back to the Middle of the Midwest

Spade Cooley

2:42

5

I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter

James P. Johnson

2:49

6

I'm Just Wild About Harry

Billy Mills

2:14

7

I'm Looking over a Four Leaf Clover

Lawrence Welk Orchestra

1:46

8

I've Got a Feeling I'm Falling

James P. Johnson

2:56

9

I've Got to Sing

Kay Starr

2:33

10

Ichabod

Kay Starr

2:09

11

Ida Red

Spade Cooley

2:00

12

If I Could Be with You

James P. Johnson

2:46

13

If I Had My Way

Lawrence WelkHis Champagne Music

3:04

14

If I Only See'd You—Vocals by Del Porter, Red Egner

Spade Cooley

2:08

15

In the Good Old Summertime

Billy Mills

1:07

16

Indian Scout

Spade Cooley

2:01

17

Indian Summer in Indiana

Spade Cooley

2:30

18

Into the Sunrise

Cindy WalkerSpike Jones, The City Slickers

3:09

19

Is It So?

The Oscar Moore Trio

1:49

20

It Can Never Be

Cindy WalkerSpike Jones, The City Slickers

2:20

21

It Happens Every Spring

 🅴

Kay Starr

3:11

22

It's a Great Feeling

Kay Starr

2:32