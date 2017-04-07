Percy Grainger: Folk Songs

Слушатели
Claire Booth, Christopher Glynn
1
Bold William Taylor
Claire BoothChristopher Glynn
2
Six Dukes Went Afishin’
3
Knight and Shepherd’s Daughter
Christopher Glynn
4
Lord Maxwell’s Goodnight
5
My Robin Is to the Greenwood Gone
6
The Pretty Maid Milkin’ Her Cow
7
The Sprig of Thyme
8
The Sussex Mummers’ Christmas Carol
9
The Twa Corbies
10
Irish Tune from County Derry
11
Died for Love
12
The Power of Love
13
Walking Tune
14
Willow Willow
15
Early One Morning
16
One More Day, My John
17
Hard Hearted Barb’ra (H)Ellen
18
Country Gardens
