Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Percy Grainger: Folk Songs

Percy Grainger: Folk Songs

Claire Booth, Christopher Glynn

Avie Records  • Классическая музыка  • 2017

1

Bold William Taylor

Claire BoothChristopher Glynn

4:06

2

Six Dukes Went Afishin’

Claire BoothChristopher Glynn

2:24

3

Knight and Shepherd’s Daughter

Christopher Glynn

2:57

4

Lord Maxwell’s Goodnight

Claire BoothChristopher Glynn

3:01

5

My Robin Is to the Greenwood Gone

Christopher Glynn

5:51

6

The Pretty Maid Milkin’ Her Cow

Claire BoothChristopher Glynn

1:15

7

The Sprig of Thyme

Claire BoothChristopher Glynn

2:40

8

The Sussex Mummers’ Christmas Carol

Christopher Glynn

2:12

9

The Twa Corbies

Claire BoothChristopher Glynn

3:08

10

Irish Tune from County Derry

Christopher Glynn

3:22

11

Died for Love

Claire BoothChristopher Glynn

1:20

12

The Power of Love

Claire BoothChristopher Glynn

4:10

13

Walking Tune

Christopher Glynn

4:26

14

Willow Willow

Claire BoothChristopher Glynn

3:33

15

Early One Morning

Claire BoothChristopher Glynn

2:53

16

One More Day, My John

Christopher Glynn

2:14

17

Hard Hearted Barb’ra (H)Ellen

Claire BoothChristopher Glynn

6:39

18

Country Gardens

Claire BoothChristopher Glynn

1:50

1

Bold William Taylor

Claire BoothChristopher Glynn

4:06

2

Six Dukes Went Afishin’

Claire BoothChristopher Glynn

2:24

3

Knight and Shepherd’s Daughter

Christopher Glynn

2:57

4

Lord Maxwell’s Goodnight

Claire BoothChristopher Glynn

3:01

5

My Robin Is to the Greenwood Gone

Christopher Glynn

5:51

6

The Pretty Maid Milkin’ Her Cow

Claire BoothChristopher Glynn

1:15

7

The Sprig of Thyme

Claire BoothChristopher Glynn

2:40

8

The Sussex Mummers’ Christmas Carol

Christopher Glynn

2:12

9

The Twa Corbies

Claire BoothChristopher Glynn

3:08

10

Irish Tune from County Derry

Christopher Glynn

3:22

11

Died for Love

Claire BoothChristopher Glynn

1:20

12

The Power of Love

Claire BoothChristopher Glynn

4:10

13

Walking Tune

Christopher Glynn

4:26

14

Willow Willow

Claire BoothChristopher Glynn

3:33

15

Early One Morning

Claire BoothChristopher Glynn

2:53

16

One More Day, My John

Christopher Glynn

2:14

17

Hard Hearted Barb’ra (H)Ellen

Claire BoothChristopher Glynn

6:39

18

Country Gardens

Claire BoothChristopher Glynn

1:50

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Mussorgsky: Unorthodox Music

Mussorgsky: Unorthodox Music

Постер альбома Edvard Grieg: Lyric Music

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Music

Постер альбома Songs & Vexations

Songs & Vexations