Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Carving Songs

Carving Songs

Controlled Bleeding

Artoffact Records  • Электроника  • 2017

1

Trod (Defiler's Song)

Controlled Bleeding

7:36

2

Carving Song (Monolake Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

6:44

3

As Evening Implodes (Barnacles Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

6:04

4

The Swarm of Sweettooth (Child Bite Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

2:49

5

Carving Song (Child Abuse Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

2:46

6

As Evening Fades (Renaldo & The Loaf Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

5:27

7

Carving Song (Zeitkratzer Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

4:15

8

Swarm (Justin K. Broadrick Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

5:23

9

As Evening Fades (Ramleh Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

5:49

10

Garage Dub (Rothko Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

7:04

11

Needle Evening (Tim Story Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

6:11

12

Perks of Being a Perv, Pt. 1 (White Dwarf)

Controlled Bleeding

4:58

13

Carving Song (Ron Anderson Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

4:45

14

A Loathing Supreme (Crowhurst Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

6:51

15

Driving Through Darkness Lights Off (Jean-Jacques Birgé Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

5:58

16

Fusion Song (Le Syndicat Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

5:17

17

The Rage of the Moose (Helene Sage Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

3:27

18

Driving Further into Darkness (Isobel Morris Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

3:28

19

Carving Song (Weasel Walter Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

5:48

20

Perks of Being a Perv (Merzbow Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

12:28

21

As Evening Fades (Meatleg Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

8:12

22

Return of the Quiet (Street Sects Re-Envision)

Controlled Bleeding

4:20

23

Eye of the Needle (Rothko Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

3:48

24

Carving Song (Alex Buess Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

5:52

1

Trod (Defiler's Song)

Controlled Bleeding

7:36

2

Carving Song (Monolake Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

6:44

3

As Evening Implodes (Barnacles Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

6:04

4

The Swarm of Sweettooth (Child Bite Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

2:49

5

Carving Song (Child Abuse Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

2:46

6

As Evening Fades (Renaldo & The Loaf Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

5:27

7

Carving Song (Zeitkratzer Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

4:15

8

Swarm (Justin K. Broadrick Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

5:23

9

As Evening Fades (Ramleh Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

5:49

10

Garage Dub (Rothko Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

7:04

11

Needle Evening (Tim Story Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

6:11

12

Perks of Being a Perv, Pt. 1 (White Dwarf)

Controlled Bleeding

4:58

13

Carving Song (Ron Anderson Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

4:45

14

A Loathing Supreme (Crowhurst Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

6:51

15

Driving Through Darkness Lights Off (Jean-Jacques Birgé Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

5:58

16

Fusion Song (Le Syndicat Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

5:17

17

The Rage of the Moose (Helene Sage Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

3:27

18

Driving Further into Darkness (Isobel Morris Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

3:28

19

Carving Song (Weasel Walter Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

5:48

20

Perks of Being a Perv (Merzbow Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

12:28

21

As Evening Fades (Meatleg Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

8:12

22

Return of the Quiet (Street Sects Re-Envision)

Controlled Bleeding

4:20

23

Eye of the Needle (Rothko Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

3:48

24

Carving Song (Alex Buess Remix)

Controlled Bleeding

5:52

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Songs from the Drain

Songs from the Drain

Постер альбома Music for Gilded Chambers

Music for Gilded Chambers

Постер альбома Music from the Scourging Ground

Music from the Scourging Ground

Постер альбома Music for Stolen Icon

Music for Stolen Icon

Постер альбома Core

Core

Постер альбома Curd

Curd

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Larva Lumps and Baby Bumps

Larva Lumps and Baby Bumps

Постер альбома Bruja Escarlata y Visión: Episodio 2

Bruja Escarlata y Visión: Episodio 2

Постер альбома On danse comme des fous

On danse comme des fous

Gilbr
2021
Постер альбома Homo Cosmicus

Homo Cosmicus

Постер альбома Бийса баьде

Бийса баьде

Постер альбома All Beauty Is Sad

All Beauty Is Sad