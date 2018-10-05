Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Please Don't Be Dead (Deluxe)

Please Don't Be Dead (Deluxe)

Fantastic Negrito

Cooking Vinyl  • Рок  • 2018

1

Plastic Hamburgers

 🅴

Fantastic Negrito

3:37

2

Bad Guy Necessity

 🅴

Fantastic Negrito

3:58

3

A Letter to Fear

Fantastic Negrito

4:04

4

A Boy Named Andrew

Fantastic Negrito

4:22

5

The Suit That Won't Come Off

Fantastic Negrito

4:00

6

A Cold November Street

Fantastic Negrito

3:51

7

The Duffler

Fantastic Negrito

3:39

8

Dark Windows

Fantastic Negrito

3:40

9

Never Give Up

Fantastic Negrito

1:06

10

Bullshit Anthem

 🅴

Fantastic Negrito

3:15

11

Dark Windows (Acoustic)

Fantastic Negrito

3:34

12

Bad Guy Necessity (Acoustic)

Fantastic Negrito

3:57

13

A Cold November Street (Acoustic)

Fantastic Negrito

3:44

14

The Suit That Won't Come Off (Acoustic)

Fantastic Negrito

3:59

15

The Duffler (Acoustic)

Fantastic Negrito

3:36

