Альбом
Постер альбома Painter of Dead Girls (Deluxe Edition)

Painter of Dead Girls (Deluxe Edition)

Pig Destroyer

Robotic Empire  • Метал  • 2016

1

Hymn

Pig Destroyer

1:38

2

Task Master

Pig Destroyer

0:45

3

Black Centipede

Pig Destroyer

0:31

4

Immune to Life

Pig Destroyer

0:28

5

Fuck You up and Get High

 🅴

Pig Destroyer

0:34

6

Contagion

Pig Destroyer

0:16

7

Blank Dice

Pig Destroyer

0:26

8

Delusional Supremacy 2k

Pig Destroyer

0:46

9

Blonde Prostitute

Pig Destroyer

0:56

10

Patterns of Failure

Pig Destroyer

1:26

11

Rejection Fetish

Pig Destroyer

1:39

12

Dark Satellites

Pig Destroyer

0:51

13

Purity Undone

Pig Destroyer

0:35

14

Forgotten Child

Pig Destroyer

1:31

15

White Sand

Pig Destroyer

0:28

16

Painter of Dead Girls

Pig Destroyer

0:49

17

Down in the Streets

Pig Destroyer

3:46

18

In the Meantime

Pig Destroyer

3:04

19

Rejection Fetish (Live)

Pig Destroyer

1:42

