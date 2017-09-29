Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Dreams and Daggers

Dreams and Daggers

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Mack Avenue Records  • Джаз  • 2017

1

And Yet

Cécile McLorin Salvant

1:06

2

Devil May Care

Cécile McLorin Salvant

6:56

3

Mad About the Boy

 🅴

Cécile McLorin Salvant

6:52

4

Sam Jones' Blues

Cécile McLorin Salvant

3:00

5

More

Cécile McLorin Salvant

3:33

6

Never Will I Marry

Cécile McLorin Salvant

4:03

7

Somehow I Never Could Believe

Cécile McLorin Salvant

9:55

8

If a Girl Isn't Pretty

Cécile McLorin Salvant

2:55

9

Red Instead

Cécile McLorin Salvant

0:34

10

Runnin' Wild

 🅴

Cécile McLorin Salvant

1:39

11

The Best Thing for You (Would Be Me)

Cécile McLorin Salvant

7:12

12

You're My Thrill

Cécile McLorin Salvant

4:33

13

I Didn't Know What Time It Was

Cécile McLorin Salvant

6:29

14

Tell Me What They're Saying Can't Be True

Cécile McLorin Salvant

5:29

15

Nothing Like You

Cécile McLorin Salvant

3:49

16

You've Got to Give Me Some

Cécile McLorin Salvant

6:11

17

The Worm

Cécile McLorin Salvant

1:03

18

My Man's Gone Now

Cécile McLorin Salvant

6:27

19

Let's Face the Music and Dance

Cécile McLorin Salvant

6:54

20

Si J'étais Blanche

Cécile McLorin Salvant

5:14

21

Fascination

Cécile McLorin Salvant

1:27

22

Wild Women Don't Have the Blues

Cécile McLorin Salvant

6:51

23

You're Getting to Be a Habit with Me

 🅴

Cécile McLorin Salvant

9:53

