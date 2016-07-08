Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Do Your Dance!

Do Your Dance!

Kenny Garrett

Mack Avenue Records  • Джаз  • 2016

1

Philly

Kenny Garrett

8:05

2

Backyard Groove

Kenny Garrett

6:56

3

Wheatgrass Shot (Straight to the Head)

Kenny Garrett

4:43

4

Bossa

Kenny Garrett

6:22

5

Do Your Dance!

Kenny Garrett

4:57

6

Calypso Chant

Kenny Garrett

4:37

7

Waltz (3 Sisters)

Kenny Garrett

7:23

8

Persian Steps

Kenny Garrett

8:08

9

Chasing the Wind

Kenny Garrett

5:30

