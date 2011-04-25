Jukebox Hits

Слушатели
Jerry Lee Lewis
1
Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On
2
Great Balls Of Fire
3
High School Confidential
4
Good Golly Miss Molly
5
I’ll Sail My Ship Alone
6
Breathless
7
Lovin’ Up A Storm
8
Wild One (Real Wild Child)
9
End Of The Road
10
Mean Woman Blues
11
Save The Last Dance For Me
12
Livin' Lovin' Wreck
13
Crazy Arms
14
Big Legged Woman
15
I’m Feelin’ Sorry
16
Down The Line
17
Matchbox
18
All Night Long
19
Drinkin' Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee
20
Cold Cold Heart
21
It’ll Be Me
22
Jailhouse Rock
23
I've Been Twistin'
24
As Long As I Live
25
Just Who Is To Blame
26
Cool Cool Ways
27
Little Queenie
28
My Blue Heaven
29
Goodnight Irene
30
Baby Baby Bye Bye
Wild One
It'll Be Me
Greatest Songs
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Jerry Lee Lewis - Sie nannten ihn the Killer (Biografie)
