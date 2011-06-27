Portrait Of An Artist

Слушатели
Jerry Lee Lewis
1
Good Golly Miss Molly
2
Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On
3
Great Balls Of Fire
4
High School Confidential
5
Lovin’ Up A Storm
6
I’ll Sail My Ship Alone
7
Breathless
8
Crazy Arms
9
Wild One (Real Wild Child)
10
End Of The Road
11
Mean Woman Blues
12
Cold Cold Heart
13
Livin' Lovin' Wreck
14
Big Legged Woman
15
Down The Line
16
I’m Feelin’ Sorry
17
As Long As I Live
18
Little Queenie
19
It’ll Be Me
20
All Night Long
21
Drinkin' Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee
22
I've Been Twistin'
23
C C Rider
24
Baby Baby Bye Bye
25
Save The Last Dance For Me
Greatest Songs
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Jerry Lee Lewis - Sie nannten ihn the Killer (Biografie)
