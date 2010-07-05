Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома For Lovers Only

For Lovers Only

Nat King Cole

Play Digital  • Поп-музыка  • 2010

1

When I Fall In Love

Nat King Cole

3:14

2

A Blossom Fell

Nat King Cole

2:36

3

Unforgettable

Nat King Cole

3:13

4

Walkin’ My Baby Back Home

Nat King Cole

2:42

5

Mona Lisa

Nat King Cole

3:17

6

Autumn Leaves

Nat King Cole

2:43

7

Because You’re Mine

Nat King Cole

3:12

8

I’ll Never Say “Never Again” Again

Nat King Cole

2:47

9

There Goes My Heart

Nat King Cole

2:56

10

Smile

Nat King Cole

2:53

11

For All We Know

Nat King Cole

3:02

12

If I Give My Heart To You

Nat King Cole

3:01

13

A Fool Was I

Nat King Cole

2:53

14

If Love Is Good To Me

Nat King Cole

2:48

15

Someone You Love

Nat King Cole

2:56

16

Answer Me, My Love

Nat King Cole

2:40

17

This Can’t Be Love

Nat King Cole

2:31

18

I’m In The Mood For Love

Nat King Cole

3:12

19

You Stepped Out Of A Dream

Nat King Cole

2:36

20

Tenderly

Nat King Cole

3:00

21

Love Is Here To Stay

Nat King Cole

2:50

22

Baby Won't You Please Come Home

Nat King Cole

2:17

23

For You My Love

Nat King ColeNellie Lutcher

2:28

24

I Don't Know Why - I Just Do

Nat King Cole

3:13

25

My Baby Just Cares For Me

 🅴

Nat King ColeWoody Herman

2:51

26

Pretend

Nat King Cole

2:46

27

Somewhere Along The Way

 🅴

Nat King Cole

2:53

