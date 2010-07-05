For Lovers Only

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Nat King Cole
1
When I Fall In Love
2
A Blossom Fell
3
Unforgettable
4
Walkin’ My Baby Back Home
5
Mona Lisa
6
Autumn Leaves
7
Because You’re Mine
8
I’ll Never Say “Never Again” Again
9
There Goes My Heart
10
Smile
11
For All We Know
12
If I Give My Heart To You
13
A Fool Was I
14
If Love Is Good To Me
15
Someone You Love
16
Answer Me, My Love
17
This Can’t Be Love
18
I’m In The Mood For Love
19
You Stepped Out Of A Dream
20
Tenderly
21
Love Is Here To Stay
22
Baby Won't You Please Come Home
23
For You My Love
Nat King ColeNellie Lutcher
24
I Don't Know Why - I Just Do
25
My Baby Just Cares For Me
Nat King ColeWoody Herman
26
Pretend
27
Somewhere Along The Way
Nat King Cole Sings & George Shearing Plays
There's No Business Like Show Business with Nat King Cole & George Shearing
Mr. Gershwin
Los títulos españoles
It's Christmas Time
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Nat King Cole
Показать ещё