Альбом
Постер альбома American Made Country Rock and Roll

American Made Country Rock and Roll

Joey Welz

Canadian Americn Records  • Фолк  • 2021

1

American Made Country R'n'r

Joey Welz

3:37

2

Down on the Farm

Joey Welz

2:42

3

Swingin'

Joey Welz

3:02

4

Mountain Music

Joey Welz

3:52

5

Rocky Top

Joey Welz

2:52

6

On the Road Again

Joey Welz

2:23

7

The Gambler

Joey Welz

3:36

8

Take Me Home Country Roads

Joey Welz

3:10

9

Sunday Morning Coming Down

Joey Welz

4:12

10

Green Grass of Home

Joey Welz

3:02

11

Honey

Joey Welz

3:47

12

Behind Closed Doors

Joey Welz

2:54

13

Today I Started Lovin' You Again

Joey Welz

2:33

14

For the Good Times

Joey Welz

3:24

15

Oh Lonesome Me

Joey Welz

2:24

16

6 Days on the Road

Joey Welz

2:15

