Альбом
Постер альбома The Duets Collection, Vol. 1

The Duets Collection, Vol. 1

Jeff Scott Soto

Frontiers Records s.r.l.  • Рок  • 2021

1

Livin' the Life

Jeff Scott SotoErik Martensson

3:14

2

Don't Let It End

Jeff Scott SotoDino Jelusick

4:33

3

Mysterious

Jeff Scott SotoEric Martin

3:23

4

Believe in Me

Jeff Scott SotoNathan James

5:09

5

Coming Home

Jeff Scott SotoDeen Castronovo

3:54

6

I'll Be Waiting

Jeff Scott SotoAlirio

2:56

7

Callin' All Girls

Jeff Scott SotoRussell Allen

4:15

8

Colour My Xtc

Jeff Scott SotoRenan Zonta

4:37

9

Warrior

Jeff Scott SotoJohnny Gioeli

4:37

10

Holding On

Jeff Scott SotoBJ

5:21

11

Again 2 B Found

Jeff Scott SotoMats Levén

4:32

