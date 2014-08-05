Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Chambers Brothers Greatest Hits

The Chambers Brothers Greatest Hits

The Chambers Brothers

Vault  • Хип-хоп  • 1970

1

You've Got Me Running

The Chambers Brothers

3:14

2

People Get Ready

The Chambers Brothers

2:31

3

Call Me

The Chambers Brothers

3:23

4

Hooka Tooka

The Chambers Brothers

2:40

5

There She Goes

The Chambers Brothers

3:13

6

It Rained the Day You Left

The Chambers Brothers

3:08

7

Baby Please Don't Go

The Chambers Brothers

4:04

8

So Fine

The Chambers Brothers

2:10

9

High Heel Sneakers

The Chambers Brothers

5:04

10

It's Groovin' Time

The Chambers Brothers

3:36

11

Seventeen

The Chambers Brothers

3:13

12

Pretty Girls Everywhere

The Chambers Brothers

2:48

13

Girls, We Love You

The Chambers Brothers

3:25

14

Blues, Get off My Shoulder

The Chambers Brothers

3:17

15

I Got It / Shout

The Chambers Brothers

10:28

16

Johnny B. Goode

The Chambers Brothers

3:00

17

House of the Rising Sun

The Chambers Brothers

6:05

18

Don't Lose Your Cool

The Chambers Brothers

1:48

19

Just a Closer Walk with Thee

The Chambers Brothers

5:29

20

Travel on My Way

The Chambers Brothers

4:05

21

Undecided

The Chambers Brothers

3:06

1

You've Got Me Running

The Chambers Brothers

3:14

2

People Get Ready

The Chambers Brothers

2:31

3

Call Me

The Chambers Brothers

3:23

4

Hooka Tooka

The Chambers Brothers

2:40

5

There She Goes

The Chambers Brothers

3:13

6

It Rained the Day You Left

The Chambers Brothers

3:08

7

Baby Please Don't Go

The Chambers Brothers

4:04

8

So Fine

The Chambers Brothers

2:10

9

High Heel Sneakers

The Chambers Brothers

5:04

10

It's Groovin' Time

The Chambers Brothers

3:36

11

Seventeen

The Chambers Brothers

3:13

12

Pretty Girls Everywhere

The Chambers Brothers

2:48

13

Girls, We Love You

The Chambers Brothers

3:25

14

Blues, Get off My Shoulder

The Chambers Brothers

3:17

15

I Got It / Shout

The Chambers Brothers

10:28

16

Johnny B. Goode

The Chambers Brothers

3:00

17

House of the Rising Sun

The Chambers Brothers

6:05

18

Don't Lose Your Cool

The Chambers Brothers

1:48

19

Just a Closer Walk with Thee

The Chambers Brothers

5:29

20

Travel on My Way

The Chambers Brothers

4:05

21

Undecided

The Chambers Brothers

3:06

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Greenback Dollar / One More Round (Digital 45)

Greenback Dollar / One More Round (Digital 45)

Постер альбома Now! (Digitally Remastered)

Now! (Digitally Remastered)

Постер альбома People Get Ready (Digitally Remastered)

People Get Ready (Digitally Remastered)

Постер альбома Greatest Hits (Remastered)

Greatest Hits (Remastered)

Постер альбома Live & Kickin'

Live & Kickin'

Постер альбома Shout! (Digitally Remastered)

Shout! (Digitally Remastered)