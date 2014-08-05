The Chambers Brothers Greatest Hits

Слушатели
The Chambers Brothers
1
You've Got Me Running
2
People Get Ready
3
Call Me
4
Hooka Tooka
5
There She Goes
6
It Rained the Day You Left
7
Baby Please Don't Go
8
So Fine
9
High Heel Sneakers
10
It's Groovin' Time
11
Seventeen
12
Pretty Girls Everywhere
13
Girls, We Love You
14
Blues, Get off My Shoulder
15
I Got It / Shout
16
Johnny B. Goode
17
House of the Rising Sun
18
Don't Lose Your Cool
19
Just a Closer Walk with Thee
20
Travel on My Way
21
Undecided
Greenback Dollar / One More Round (Digital 45)
Now! (Digitally Remastered)
People Get Ready (Digitally Remastered)
Greatest Hits (Remastered)
Live & Kickin'
Shout! (Digitally Remastered)
