Альбом
Постер альбома Home Made Sugar and a Puncheon Floor

Home Made Sugar and a Puncheon Floor

Howard Forrester, John Hartford

Spring Fed Records  • Фолк  • 2016

1

Warm Up

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

0:11

2

Dugler With a Shoefly On

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

1:38

3

That Must Have Been a Tie

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

0:13

4

McKinley

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

1:27

5

Home Made Sugar and a Puncheon Floor

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

1:09

6

Arthur Smith's Twinkle Little Star

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

1:54

7

I've Never Heard Anybody Play It but Arthur

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

0:44

8

Stump Tail Dog

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

1:36

9

Well It's Different

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

0:14

10

Uncle John Wills's Lost Indian

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

1:50

11

You Did a Whoop

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

1:00

12

Still on the Hill (Sells Brothers Circus Rag)

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

1:58

13

Tumbling Creek Liza Jane

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

2:06

14

Tell You Where I First Heard That One

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

0:38

15

Ladies in the Ballroom

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

1:01

16

Benny Didn't Get into That Part

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

1:27

17

Going Across the Sea

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

1:45

18

That's More Like a Scotland Tune

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

0:56

19

Cotton Eyed Joe

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

1:36

20

Sugar in the Gourd

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

1:38

21

Possum up a Gum Stump

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

1:39

22

Balance All

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

1:43

23

Paddy on the Turnpike

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

1:46

24

Polly Put the Kettle On

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

1:46

25

You Ever Heard Secesh

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

0:28

26

Secesh

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

2:15

27

Greenback Dollar...Vernon Solomon Never Heard That

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

0:25

28

Lady of the Lake

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

1:46

29

Roy Talked About Grandpappy George Wilkerson

 🅴

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

3:26

30

Going Uptown

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

0:45

31

Even Back in Those Days

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

2:43

32

Bitter Creek

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

0:50

33

Run out of Tunes

Howard ForresterJohn Hartford

0:16

