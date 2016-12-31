Слушатели
Howard Forrester, John Hartford
1
Warm Up
Howard ForresterJohn Hartford
2
Dugler With a Shoefly On
3
That Must Have Been a Tie
4
McKinley
5
Home Made Sugar and a Puncheon Floor
6
Arthur Smith's Twinkle Little Star
7
I've Never Heard Anybody Play It but Arthur
8
Stump Tail Dog
9
Well It's Different
10
Uncle John Wills's Lost Indian
11
You Did a Whoop
12
Still on the Hill (Sells Brothers Circus Rag)
13
Tumbling Creek Liza Jane
14
Tell You Where I First Heard That One
15
Ladies in the Ballroom
16
Benny Didn't Get into That Part
17
Going Across the Sea
18
That's More Like a Scotland Tune
19
Cotton Eyed Joe
20
Sugar in the Gourd
21
Possum up a Gum Stump
22
Balance All
23
Paddy on the Turnpike
24
Polly Put the Kettle On
25
You Ever Heard Secesh
26
Secesh
27
Greenback Dollar...Vernon Solomon Never Heard That
28
Lady of the Lake
29
Roy Talked About Grandpappy George Wilkerson
30
Going Uptown
31
Even Back in Those Days
32
Bitter Creek
33
Run out of Tunes
