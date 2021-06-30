Night Fantasy (Music For Winds)

Слушатели
Keystone Wind Ensemble
1
Fanfare For Durham
2
Prairie Overture
3
Night Fantasy
4
Antiphony For Winds
5
Concerto For Tenor Saxophone And Band
6
Four Abstractions For Band: Jagged Rhythms In Fast Temp
7
Four Abstractions For Band: Color Masses And Luminous Lines In Dark Blue
8
Four Abstractions For Band: Curves And Points Of Light In Motion
9
Four Abstractions For Band: Interweaving Lines
10
Fiesta Processional
11
Fantasia For Brass Choir And Timpani
Pageant
Wind Visions: The Music of Samuel Adler
HAMMERSMITH
Cloudsplitter
Songs Of Abelard And Other World Premieres
Divertimento (Wind Music Of Diamond, Tull Washburn, Stamp, Tower)
