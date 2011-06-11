Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Les derniers humains

Les derniers humains

Richard Desjardins

(SME Canada) Audiogram  •  1992

1

Akinisi

Richard Desjardins

5:42

2

Les Yankees

Richard Desjardins

6:26

3

Dans ses yeux

 🅴

Richard Desjardins

3:09

4

On m'a oublié

Richard Desjardins

4:10

5

The Ballad of the Millwheel

Richard Desjardins

3:19

6

Miami

Richard Desjardins

4:37

7

16.03.48

Richard Desjardins

3:00

8

Les flèches rouges

Richard Desjardins

2:27

9

Le coeur est un oiseau

Richard Desjardins

2:54

10

The King is Dead

 🅴

Richard Desjardins

1:12

