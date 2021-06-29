Best of 1990 - 1996

Слушатели
Dr. Baker
1
Kaos (Baby Mix)
2
Do What You Want (Club Mix)
Dr. BakerMonica Green
3
Turn up the Music (Extended Boots Mix)
Dr. BakerAl Agami
4
Bella Notte
Dr. BakerPoul Bundgaard
5
Reality (Danish Blow Your Sausage Mix)
6
The Angels Of Waimea
7
Adrenalin (Extended Club Remix)
Dr. BakerSven Väth
8
Turn up the Music (Frankfurt Posse Club Mix)
9
Destroy The System (Extended Club Mix)
10
Die Hôhne and Hundene (Demo Mix)
11
Vie La Vie
Dr. BakerTorsten FenslauPeter Zweier
12
Riget
Dr. BakerCutfather & Joe
13
Alarm (Vocal Club Mix)
14
Inan (1993 Remix)
15
How I Wanna Feel
Dr. BakerHow Do I
16
Love No Longer (Has a Hold on Me)
Dr. BakerJohnny BristolGordon Matthewman
17
Save Your Love for Me (Global Mix)
Dr. BakerJohnny BristolMonica Green
18
The Bells of Pikes
19
Would You Like to Seduce Me
Save Your Love for Me (Remixes)
Reality EP # 1 (Remixes)
Inan EP (Remixes)
Alarm EP (Remixes)
Do What You Want
Things You Do E.P.
Our Love Is Different
Elevation
Unreleased
Best of Del Mar, Vol. 6
About A Boy Soundtrack