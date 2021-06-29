Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Best of 1990 - 1996

Best of 1990 - 1996

Dr. Baker

Music For Dreams  • Электроника  • 2021

1

Kaos (Baby Mix)

Dr. Baker

5:38

2

Do What You Want (Club Mix)

Dr. BakerMonica Green

7:04

3

Turn up the Music (Extended Boots Mix)

Dr. BakerAl Agami

6:30

4

Bella Notte

Dr. BakerPoul Bundgaard

3:30

5

Reality (Danish Blow Your Sausage Mix)

Dr. Baker

5:37

6

The Angels Of Waimea

Dr. Baker

8:30

7

Adrenalin (Extended Club Remix)

Dr. BakerSven Väth

6:56

8

Turn up the Music (Frankfurt Posse Club Mix)

Dr. Baker

5:58

9

Destroy The System (Extended Club Mix)

Dr. Baker

6:40

10

Die Hôhne and Hundene (Demo Mix)

Dr. Baker

4:38

11

Vie La Vie

Dr. BakerTorsten FenslauPeter Zweier

8:04

12

Riget

Dr. BakerCutfather & Joe

8:22

13

Alarm (Vocal Club Mix)

Dr. Baker

8:39

14

Inan (1993 Remix)

Dr. Baker

9:24

15

How I Wanna Feel

Dr. BakerHow Do I

5:27

16

Love No Longer (Has a Hold on Me)

Dr. BakerJohnny BristolGordon Matthewman

6:07

17

Save Your Love for Me (Global Mix)

Dr. BakerJohnny BristolMonica Green

5:16

18

The Bells of Pikes

Dr. Baker

5:28

19

Would You Like to Seduce Me

Dr. Baker

4:53

