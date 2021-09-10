Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Rain Just Follows Me

The Rain Just Follows Me

Hawthorne Heights

Pure Noise  • Рок  • 2021

1

Constant Dread

Hawthorne HeightsBrendan MurphyCounterparts

2:52

2

The Rain Just Follows Me

Hawthorne Heights

3:11

3

Holy Coast

Hawthorne Heights

3:42

4

Tired and Alone

Hawthorne Heights

4:05

5

Thunder in Our Hearts

Hawthorne Heights

3:45

6

Spray Paint It Black

Hawthorne HeightsAnthony Raneri

3:18

7

Dull Headlights

Hawthorne Heights

3:06

8

Palm Canyon Drive

Hawthorne Heights

2:43

9

Seafoam

Hawthorne HeightsWilliam Ryan Key

2:36

10

Words Can't Hurt

Hawthorne Heights

3:25

11

Bambarra Beach (The End)

Hawthorne Heights

3:42

