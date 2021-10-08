Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Huffy

Huffy

We Are Scientists

100% Records  • Рок  • 2021

1

You've Lost Your Shit

 🅴

We Are Scientists

2:59

2

Contact High

We Are Scientists

3:29

3

Handshake Agreement

We Are Scientists

3:28

4

I Cut My Own Hair

We Are Scientists

2:31

5

Just Education

We Are Scientists

3:47

6

Sentimental Education

We Are Scientists

3:39

7

Fault Lines

We Are Scientists

2:42

8

Pandemonium

We Are Scientists

3:11

9

Bought Myself a Grave

We Are Scientists

4:07

10

Behavior Unbecoming

We Are Scientists

4:03

