Chronique Troisième De Nayfeloqc.

POS-sséssé
1
On a Cloudy Monday Watch the Blue Sky Turn Red.
2
Bringer of Dawn.
3
5aint ?iller? Sky Healer?
4
Ladybug!
5
Reverse.
6
The Fallen Seraph.
7
Rhodes/Iron Bird.
8
Paradise News.
9
Earlier, that Day.
10
Acoustic Devilness.
11
Later, that Night.
Will Make You Say, Why Again??? I Could Explain but You Wouldn't Understand.
