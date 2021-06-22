Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Sweet Smoke

Sweet Smoke

SirSmokeBeats, Freshisui

Fresh and Smoke Records Inc.  • Мотивация  • 2021

1

Intro

SirSmokeBeatsFreshisui

0:53

2

Untitled

SirSmokeBeatsFreshisui

1:32

3

When We Making Love

SirSmokeBeatsFreshisui

3:12

4

Together

SirSmokeBeatsFreshisui

2:04

5

I Can Feel U

SirSmokeBeatsFreshisui

2:05

6

You and Me

SirSmokeBeatsFreshisui

1:46

7

All Night

SirSmokeBeatsFreshisui

2:09

8

Be

SirSmokeBeatsFreshisui

1:38

9

Memory Lane

SirSmokeBeatsFreshisui

2:22

10

Your Love Inside

SirSmokeBeatsFreshisui

1:46

11

Lets Stop With the Small Talking

SirSmokeBeatsFreshisui

2:51

12

Você

SirSmokeBeatsFreshisui

2:22

13

I Love, I Do

SirSmokeBeatsFreshisui

3:06

14

Sea

SirSmokeBeatsFreshisui

1:40

15

(For) Someone Special

SirSmokeBeatsFreshisui

1:58

16

Love of My Life

SirSmokeBeatsFreshisui

1:25

17

Kama Sutra

SirSmokeBeatsFreshisui

2:14

