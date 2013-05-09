That Bad Eartha

Слушатели
Eartha Kitt
1
Want To Be Evil (Remastered)
2
C'est Si Bon (It's So Good) (Remastered)
3
Angelitos Negros (Remastered)
4
Avril Au Portugal (The Whispering Serenade) (Remastered)
5
Let's Do It (Remastered)
6
My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Remastered)
7
Uska Dara (Remastered)
8
African Lullaby (Remastered)
9
Mountain High, Valley Low (Remastered)
10
Lilac Wine (Dance Me a Song) (Remastered)
11
Under the Bridges of Paris (Remastered)
12
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes (Remastered)
Eartha Kitt - Miss Kitt" The most exciting woman in the world" (Orson Wells)
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Eartha Kitt
They All Played: W. C. Handy - Memphis Blues
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Eartha Kitt
Music around the World by Eartha Kitt
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Peep!
Son of My Father (Remastered Bonus Track Edition)
Essex (Deluxe Edition)
Last Dance
Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Nos. 1, 5 & 8
Violin Sonata No. 1 in D Major, Op. 12 No. 1: II. Tema con variazioni. Andante con moto