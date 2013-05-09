Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома That Bad Eartha

That Bad Eartha

Eartha Kitt

Start Up Records  • Поп-музыка  • 1956

1

Want To Be Evil (Remastered)

Eartha Kitt

3:29

2

C'est Si Bon (It's So Good) (Remastered)

Eartha Kitt

2:57

3

Angelitos Negros (Remastered)

Eartha Kitt

3:25

4

Avril Au Portugal (The Whispering Serenade) (Remastered)

Eartha Kitt

2:52

5

Let's Do It (Remastered)

Eartha Kitt

3:02

6

My Heart Belongs to Daddy (Remastered)

Eartha Kitt

2:59

7

Uska Dara (Remastered)

Eartha Kitt

3:06

8

African Lullaby (Remastered)

Eartha Kitt

2:53

9

Mountain High, Valley Low (Remastered)

Eartha Kitt

2:35

10

Lilac Wine (Dance Me a Song) (Remastered)

Eartha Kitt

3:43

11

Under the Bridges of Paris (Remastered)

Eartha Kitt

2:41

12

Smoke Gets in Your Eyes (Remastered)

Eartha Kitt

3:02

