Альбом
Постер альбома LULLABIES MELODIES FOR BABIES

LULLABIES MELODIES FOR BABIES

Various Artists

Italian Way Music  • Разная  • 2021

1

Cielo (Instrumental)

Ivano Palma

2:42

2

Children Circus

Mauro Rawn

3:28

3

Everytime

Yu Namikoshi

2:06

4

Il Lupo E La Bambina

Gianfranco Barbera

6:38

5

Gavotta Child

Mauro Rawn

2:21

6

Sono Qui (Instrumental)

Ivano Palma

3:07

7

Happy Now

Filippo Quaglia

1:40

8

Happy Family World

Mauro Rawn

3:36

9

Pensiero Buono (Instrumental)

Ivano Palma

3:55

10

Nursery Rhymes Children's.

Mauro Rawn

1:35

11

Il Viaggio (Instrumental)

Ivano Palma

2:41

12

Nice Little House

Mauro Rawn

1:06

13

Girotondo

Gianfranco Barbera

6:04

14

Children's Fiesta

Mauro Rawn

3:04

15

The Mask (Instrumental)

Ivano Palma

2:00

16

Long Night Time

Yu Namikoshi

1:54

17

Il Mio Sogno (Instrumental)

Ivano Palma

2:21

18

Bells Party

Mauro Rawn

2:25

19

La Ruota (Instrumental)

Ivano Palma

1:57

20

Sogni e Desideri

Gianfranco Barbera

5:46

21

Hully Child

Mauro Rawn

2:07

22

Il Mio Arcobaleno (Instrumental)

Ivano Palma

3:05

23

Lullu Child

Mauro Rawn

1:40

24

Crosswind2

Yu Namikoshi

1:32

25

Il Cammino (Instrumental)

Ivano Palma

2:20

26

Children Goodbye

Mauro Rawn

2:49

27

Good Night Child

Gianfranco Barbera

6:36

28

E L'Amore E' (Instrumental)

Ivano Palma

2:33

