Альбом
Постер альбома Pallida Conspexi

Pallida Conspexi

John Colleoni

Italian Way Music  • Ambient  • 2021

1

Pallida Conspexi (Organum Solo)

John Colleoni

4:18

2

Pallida Conspexi (Motus I)

John Colleoni

1:07

3

Pallida Conspexi (Motus II)

John Colleoni

1:29

4

Pallida Conspexi (Motus III)

John Colleoni

0:47

5

Pallida Conspexi (Piano Solo)

John Colleoni

4:20

6

Natorum Quattuor (Organum Solo)

John Colleoni

11:59

7

Natorum Quattuor (Motus I)

John Colleoni

1:18

8

Natorum Quattuor (Motus II)

John Colleoni

1:19

9

Natorum Quattuor (Motus III)

John Colleoni

1:14

10

Natorum Quattuor (Motus IV)

John Colleoni

1:17

11

Natorum Quattuor (Motus V)

John Colleoni

1:07

12

Natorum Quattuor (Motus VI)

John Colleoni

1:09

13

Natorum Quattuor (Motus VII)

John Colleoni

1:00

14

Natorum Quattuor (Motus Viii)

John Colleoni

1:10

15

Natorum Quattuor (Motus IX)

John Colleoni

1:00

16

Natorum Quattuor (Motus X)

John Colleoni

1:15

17

Natorum Quattuor (Piano Solo)

John Colleoni

11:53

18

Et Facie (Organum Solo)

John Colleoni

7:07

19

Et Facie (Motus I)

John Colleoni

1:04

20

Et Facie (Motus II)

John Colleoni

1:00

21

Et Facie (Motus III)

John Colleoni

1:16

22

Et Facie (Motus IV)

John Colleoni

1:08

23

Et Facie (Motus V)

John Colleoni

0:59

24

Et Facie (Motus VI)

John Colleoni

0:49

25

Et Facie (Motus VII)

John Colleoni

0:47

26

Et Facie (Piano Solo)

John Colleoni

7:07

27

In Quavis (Organum Solo)

John Colleoni

13:57

28

In Quavis (Motus I)

John Colleoni

1:04

29

In Quavis (Motus II)

John Colleoni

0:57

30

In Quavis (Motus III)

John Colleoni

0:55

31

In Quavis (Motus IV)

John Colleoni

1:02

32

In Quavis (Motus V)

John Colleoni

1:21

33

In Quavis (Motus VI)

John Colleoni

1:10

34

In Quavis (Motus VII)

John Colleoni

1:11

35

In Quavis (Motus Viii)

John Colleoni

1:03

36

In Quavis (Motus IX)

John Colleoni

1:14

37

In Quavis (Motus X)

John Colleoni

1:08

38

In Quavis (Motus XI)

John Colleoni

0:51

39

In Quavis (Motus XII)

John Colleoni

0:58

40

In Quavis (Motus Xiii)

John Colleoni

0:56

41

In Quavis (Piano Solo)

John Colleoni

13:58

42

Propria Occurrebat Imago (Organum Solo)

John Colleoni

5:09

43

Propria Occurrebat Imago (Motus I)

John Colleoni

1:10

44

Propria Occurrebat Imago (Motus II)

John Colleoni

1:08

45

Propria Occurrebat Imago (Motus III)

John Colleoni

1:05

46

Propria Occurrebat Imago (Motus IV)

John Colleoni

0:51

47

Propria Occurrebat Imago (Motus V)

John Colleoni

0:50

48

Propria Occurrebat Imago (Piano Solo)

John Colleoni

5:07

