90's R&B Weekend Hits

Various Artists
1
I Have Nothing
Lady Diva
2
Black or White
The Funky Groove Connection
3
At Your Best (You Are Love)
Sister Nation
4
Don't Walk Away
Cool Sisters
5
I Wanna Sex You Up
Groovy-G
6
Before I Let You Go
Graham Blvd
7
Here and Now
The Blue Rubatos
8
Exhale (Shoop Shoop) [From "Waiting to Exhale"]
9
The Hardest Thing
Six Pack 5
10
The Air That I Breathe
The Comptones
11
Smile
12
She's Got That Vibe
2Glory
13
Say You Love Me
The Countdown Singers
14
It's Gonna Be a Lovely Day
15
Something in Common
16
Make You Sweat
17
One Woman
Regina Avenue
18
When I'm Good and Ready
2 Steps Up
19
Spellbound
20
Heritage
Electric Groove Machine
21
Breathless
Silver Disco Explosion
22
Oh Baby I...