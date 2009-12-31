Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Melba

Melba

The Nope, Moka Only, davepsy

Urbnet Communications Inc.  •  2009

1

Y'all Hear

 🅴

The NopeMoka Onlydavepsy

2:48

2

Yeah!

 🅴

The NopeMoka Onlydavepsy

2:37

3

Where the chorus goes

 🅴

The NopeMoka Onlydavepsy

2:58

4

Nopefolk goh (ft. ishkan)

 🅴

The NopeMoka OnlydavepsyIshkan

2:06

5

It's because I don't have not much

 🅴

The NopeMoka Onlydavepsy

1:50

6

Balls 'n Brains

 🅴

The NopeMoka Onlydavepsy

2:35

7

Gonna Do

 🅴

The NopeMoka Onlydavepsy

1:58

8

Let's do lunch

 🅴

The NopeMoka Onlydavepsy

2:01

9

Dada

 🅴

The NopeMoka Onlydavepsy

2:26

10

Rain all day

 🅴

The NopeMoka Onlydavepsy

2:15

11

We play the music

 🅴

The NopeMoka Onlydavepsy

2:16

12

In LA

 🅴

The NopeMoka Onlydavepsy

2:21

13

Give it bop

 🅴

The NopeMoka Onlydavepsy

2:01

14

You think, you're wrong

 🅴

The NopeMoka Onlydavepsy

2:24

15

Gorilla guerilla go realla!

 🅴

The NopeMoka Onlydavepsy

1:45

16

To go (let's go)

 🅴

The NopeMoka Onlydavepsy

2:25

17

We do appreciate it

 🅴

The NopeMoka Onlydavepsy

3:40

18

Walk around

 🅴

The NopeMoka Onlydavepsy

2:00

19

Ocean Clit

 🅴

The NopeMoka Onlydavepsy

2:03

20

Sound like treach

 🅴

The NopeMoka Onlydavepsy

2:31

21

Gas

 🅴

The NopeMoka Onlydavepsy

4:26

