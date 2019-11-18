Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Gossip Club

Gossip Club

Various Artists

Rehegoo AS Records  • Поп-музыка  • 2019

1

I Know Why

Sienna

6:03

2

No One in the World Till You

Wicked Ear Candy

3:40

3

Falling in Love with You

The Light Disciples

3:44

4

Now It's All Done

David Van Walker

2:53

5

Steely Moves

Hanjo Gabler

2:09

6

Esperame Ahi

Alex Nuñez

3:45

7

Gonna Be There for You

Marlon Cherry

3:10

8

It's Time to Go

Longital

3:58

9

Labyrinth

Ylia Dzlieri

4:09

10

I'm over You Inst

Wicked Ear Candy

4:02

11

Someone to Talk to Inst

Wicked Ear Candy

2:50

12

Blanket of Stars

Wicked Ear Candy

3:38

13

Out of My Time by the Vow

Wicked Ear Candy

3:11

14

Let's Do It

Thomas Hinman

2:04

15

Determination Road

Peter Vantine

3:01

16

The Future You Is Forever

Color Theory

3:32

17

Troubles

Wicked Ear Candy

4:04

18

Love Is a Dangerous Game

Marlon Cherry

3:45

19

Only Words

David Van Walker

3:23

20

A New Day

Wicked Ear Candy

3:48

