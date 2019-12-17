Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома All The Best

All The Best

Judy Garland

Retro Music Box  • Поп-музыка  • 2019

1

A Pretty Girl Milking Her Cow

Judy Garland

2:39

2

April Showers

Judy Garland

3:17

3

Embraceable You

Judy Garland

2:52

4

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

 🅴

Judy Garland

2:50

5

I’m Nobody’s Baby

Judy Garland

2:53

6

It's A Great Day For The Irish

Judy Garland

2:29

7

When You Wore a Tulip

Judy Garland

2:35

8

Carolina In The Morning

Judy Garland

3:19

9

Last Night When We Were Young

Judy Garland

3:25

10

Look For The Silver Lining

Judy Garland

2:17

11

Rock A Bye Your Baby With A Dixie Melody

Judy Garland

2:46

12

The Trolley Song

Judy Garland

2:51

13

You Made Me Love You

Judy Garland

2:54

14

The Boy Next Door

Judy Garland

3:03

15

On The Atchison Topeka And Santa Fe

Judy Garland

3:07

16

Over the Rainbow

Judy Garland

3:31

17

The Man That Got Away

Judy Garland

3:38

18

You Made Me Love You/For Me And My Gal/The Trolley Song

Judy Garland

3:56

19

You'll Never Walk Alone

Judy Garland

4:03

20

Rain Or Come Shine

Judy Garland

4:19

