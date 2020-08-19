Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Jazz Cafe: Great Ambience to Chill Out

Jazz Cafe: Great Ambience to Chill Out

Various Artists

Rehegoo AS Records  • Джаз  • 2020

1

Deep Sky

David Phillips

1:58

2

Steamy Windows

Jive Ass Sleepers

3:42

3

West Coast Drift

Mark Dorricott

2:29

4

Walking Together

Omar Sosa

3:25

5

Heavy Snow

Jive Ass Sleepers

4:20

6

Autumn Flowers

Omar Sosa

3:31

7

Patience Is Key

Jive Ass Sleepers

4:21

8

Between Every Line

Leon Ayers Jr.

3:09

9

Born Too Late for Love

Ropatt

3:47

10

Our Wonderful Year

Skip Peck

3:25

11

Forest Breeze

Morris Lionel

4:30

12

Night Dreamer

Mark Dorricott

3:34

13

Smoothie

Vincent Tellier

2:27

14

The Pipeline

IV the Polymath

2:48

15

Best Line

Jean de Aguiar

2:03

16

City Lounge

Ivan Litvinov

3:42

17

Sunset

Omar Sosa

4:02

18

Rough Diamond Groove

Mark Dorricott

2:17

19

Late Night Chill Out

Matthew Reid

4:15

20

Calm After the Storm

Motown Moe

3:52

