Альбом
Постер альбома 10 Ans Live à l'Octav

10 Ans Live à l'Octav

Fretswing

Prod Fretswing  • Джаз  • 2018

1

Porter par ses pieds

Fretswing

3:44

2

Les Hurlements du petit apache

Fretswing

4:04

3

Pas de tout repos ce Joropo

Fretswing

2:16

4

Irish against the machine

Fretswing

5:32

5

Le Cirque

Fretswing

4:42

6

Funkoleptic

Fretswing

4:41

7

Manbo sapin

Fretswing

4:05

8

50 Nuances de Grease

Fretswing

4:02

9

Emporté par ta poule

Fretswing

5:47

10

The Swing comes

Fretswing

4:36

11

Rock the Casbah

Fretswing

3:31

12

Le coup du pifano

Fretswing

3:42

13

London Surfing

Fretswing

4:03

14

Fear of the Dark

Fretswing

5:19

15

Chouchen

Fretswing

4:58

16

September Swing

Fretswing

4:03

17

Les Demoiselles de Kingstone

Fretswing

4:09

18

A little less conversation

Fretswing

3:55

19

Lady Madonna

Fretswing

3:31

20

Le Swing en Sucette

Fretswing

8:37

