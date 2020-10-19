Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Good Jazzy Morning (Smooth & Funky Jazz Music for a Good Day)

Good Jazzy Morning (Smooth & Funky Jazz Music for a Good Day)

Red Aura Universe

Relaxland Records  • Джаз  • 2020

1

A Small Cup of Strong Coffee

Red Aura Universe

3:47

2

Positive Energy

Red Aura Universe

4:57

3

Vibes of Funky Morning

Red Aura Universe

4:57

4

Sunny Day

Red Aura Universe

3:16

5

Breakfast Time

Red Aura Universe

3:47

6

Good Vibes Only

Red Aura Universe

3:31

7

A Sense of Positivity

Red Aura Universe

4:57

8

Morning Trumpet

Red Aura Universe

3:17

9

Feel So Good

Red Aura Universe

3:47

10

Easy Listening Jazz

Red Aura Universe

3:29

11

Good Day

Red Aura Universe

4:57

12

Think Positive

Red Aura Universe

4:57

13

Easy Relaxation

Red Aura Universe

3:15

14

Coffee Break

Red Aura Universe

3:47

15

Positive Mind

Red Aura Universe

4:57

16

Your Optimistic Way

Red Aura Universe

3:47

17

Perfect Mood

Red Aura Universe

3:12

18

After Hours Jazz

Red Aura Universe

3:47

19

It’s So Nice

Red Aura Universe

3:26

20

Energetic Saxophone

Red Aura Universe

3:22

