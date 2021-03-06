Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Country Beats, Chill Sounds #3

Country Beats, Chill Sounds #3

Chill Beats & Country Music

Silgoa Country Beats  • Фолк  • 2021

1

Country Beats, Chill Sounds #3

Chill Beats & Country Music

3:49

2

What If I Never Get Over You (Country Beats)

Chill Beats & Country Music

4:03

3

All of These Years (Country Beats)

Chill Beats & Country Music

4:00

4

Heartache Medication (Country Beats)

Chill Beats & Country Music

3:40

5

Parachute (Country Beats)

Chill Beats & Country Music

3:38

6

The Difference (Country Beats)

Chill Beats & Country Music

4:18

7

What She Wants Tonight (Country Beats)

Chill Beats & Country Music

4:07

8

The Middle (Country Beats)

Chill Beats & Country Music

3:56

9

Springsteen (Country Beats)

Chill Beats & Country Music

3:34

10

More Than One Year (Country Beats)

Chill Beats & Country Music

3:44

11

Golden Hour (Country Beats)

Chill Beats & Country Music

3:55

12

Next To You (Country Beats)

Chill Beats & Country Music

4:22

13

Pretty Hands (Country Beats)

Chill Beats & Country Music

3:54

14

Eyes On You (Country Beats)

Chill Beats & Country Music

3:40

15

Waiting for the Thunder (Country Beats)

Chill Beats & Country Music

3:17

16

Louise (Country Beats)

Chill Beats & Country Music

4:12

17

World For Two (Country Beats)

Chill Beats & Country Music

3:50

