Альбом
Постер альбома Some of These Days

Some of These Days

Various Artists

DCE Pop Music  • Грустно  • 2021

1

Fortunella E Professore (Original Soundtrack from 'Fortunella')

Nino Rota

3:52

2

Some of These Days

Django Reinhardt

2:33

3

Roses of Yesterday

Tony Bennett

2:50

4

Violets for Your Furs

Tommy Dorsey

2:33

5

In the Cool, Cool, Cool of the Evening

Hoagy Carmichael

2:27

6

More Love

The Miracles

2:50

7

For Me and My Gal

Judy Garland & Gene Kelly

2:32

8

My Fantasy

Artie Shaw

3:28

9

More Than You Know

Dinah Washington

3:53

10

The Ways of a Woman in Love

Johnny Cash

2:20

