The Great Masterpieces Maker

The Four Seasons
1
Teardrops (Remastered)
2
Big Girls Don't Cry (Remastered)
3
La Dee Dah (Remastered)
4
Oh Carol (Remastered)
5
The Girl in My Dreams (Remastered)
6
Peanuts (Remastered)
7
Yes Sir That's My Baby (Remastered)
8
Lost Lullabye (Remastered)
9
Sherry (Remastered)
Big Girls Don't Cry And Twelve Others
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from The Four Seasons
The 4 Seasons' Christmas Album
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de The Four Seasons
Music around the World by The Four Seasons
Ain't That A Shame And 11 Other Hits
