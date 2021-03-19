Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Great Masterpieces Maker

The Great Masterpieces Maker

The Four Seasons

Great Masterpieces Maker Recordings Ltd  • Джаз  • 2021

1

Teardrops (Remastered)

The Four Seasons

2:13

2

Big Girls Don't Cry (Remastered)

The Four Seasons

2:19

3

La Dee Dah (Remastered)

The Four Seasons

2:29

4

Oh Carol (Remastered)

The Four Seasons

2:19

5

The Girl in My Dreams (Remastered)

The Four Seasons

2:14

6

Peanuts (Remastered)

The Four Seasons

2:15

7

Yes Sir That's My Baby (Remastered)

The Four Seasons

2:18

8

Lost Lullabye (Remastered)

The Four Seasons

2:29

9

Sherry (Remastered)

The Four Seasons

2:26

