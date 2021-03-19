Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Tunc Lacero

Tunc Lacero

John Colleoni

Italian Way Music  • Ambient  • 2021

1

Tunc Lacero (Organum Solo)

John Colleoni

3:53

2

Tunc Lacero (Motus I)

John Colleoni

0:58

3

Tunc Lacero (Motus II)

John Colleoni

1:05

4

Tunc Lacero (Motus III)

John Colleoni

0:50

5

Tunc Lacero (Motus IV)

John Colleoni

0:58

6

Tunc Lacero (Piano Solo)

John Colleoni

3:51

7

Morsu Digitos (Organum Solo)

John Colleoni

7:49

8

Morsu Digitos (Motus I)

John Colleoni

1:11

9

Morsu Digitos (Motus II)

John Colleoni

1:17

10

Morsu Digitos (Motus III)

John Colleoni

1:07

11

Morsu Digitos (Motus IV)

John Colleoni

1:02

12

Morsu Digitos (Motus V)

John Colleoni

1:00

13

Morsu Digitos (Motus VI)

John Colleoni

1:06

14

Morsu Digitos (Motus VII)

John Colleoni

0:47

15

Morsu Digitos (Piano Solo)

John Colleoni

7:33

16

Arrodere Coepi (Organum Solo)

John Colleoni

13:23

17

Arrodere Coepi (Motus I)

John Colleoni

0:57

18

Arrodere Coepi (Motus II)

John Colleoni

1:15

19

Arrodere Coepi (Motus III)

John Colleoni

1:13

20

Arrodere Coepi (Motus IV)

John Colleoni

1:06

21

Arrodere Coepi (Motus V)

John Colleoni

1:14

22

Arrodere Coepi (Motus VI)

John Colleoni

1:09

23

Arrodere Coepi (Motus VII)

John Colleoni

1:09

24

Arrodere Coepi (Motus Viii)

John Colleoni

1:00

25

Arrodere Coepi (Motus IX)

John Colleoni

1:02

26

Arrodere Coepi (Motus X)

John Colleoni

1:00

27

Arrodere Coepi (Motus XI)

John Colleoni

0:55

28

Arrodere Coepi (Motus XII)

John Colleoni

1:01

29

Arrodere Coepi (Piano Solo)

John Colleoni

13:22

