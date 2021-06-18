Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома San Diego Hall of Fame

San Diego Hall of Fame

Paper Chaser

Get Gwala Ent.  • Хип-хоп  • 2021

1

San Diego Hall of Fame

 🅴

Paper Chaser

3:55

2

Make A Mess (feat. Adonis DaHottest)

 🅴

Paper ChaserAdonis DaHottest

3:00

3

Tell Me Something That I Don't Know (feat. Play B)

 🅴

Paper ChaserPlay B

2:56

4

You and I (feat. Roann)

 🅴

Paper ChaserRoann

3:56

5

Lighting My Cherry Pie (feat. Mitchy Slick & Mixxed Boy)

 🅴

Paper ChaserMitchy SlickMixxed Boy

4:41

6

Fill The Cup Up To The Brim (feat. Bootsyano)

 🅴

Paper ChaserBootsyano

4:03

7

Let Me Talk My Shit

 🅴

Paper Chaser

3:30

8

Uhhhh Ahhhh

 🅴

Paper Chaser

2:41

9

You Need A Real One (feat. Festive & KP)

 🅴

Paper ChaserFestiveK.P.

3:37

10

Insomnia (feat. Young Fudgemack & Kda Mac)

 🅴

Paper ChaserYoung FudgemackKda Mac

4:35

11

Let Me Find Out (feat. Don Elway & Black Mikey)

 🅴

Paper ChaserDon ElwayBlack Mikey

3:41

12

It Gets No Better Than This (feat. Big June & Infra Redd)

 🅴

Paper ChaserBig JuneInfra Redd

3:51

13

It's All Bad (feat. Smigg Dirtee & Jayo Felony)

 🅴

Paper ChaserSmigg DirteeJayo Felony

4:03

14

Don't Gotta Be Explained (feat. Hardini & Marty MacPhly)

 🅴

Paper ChaserHardiniMarty Macphly

4:14

15

Throat Goat

 🅴

Paper Chaser

3:49

16

Anywhere (feat. Hollywood-Fos & KP)

 🅴

Paper ChaserHollywood-FosK.P.

4:34

17

When I Be Up In It (feat. Festive & Mixxed Boy)

 🅴

Paper ChaserFestiveMixxed Boy

4:15

18

You Bitch You

 🅴

Paper Chaser

5:26

19

This That (feat. Teddy Benson)

 🅴

Paper ChaserTeddy Benson

3:57

20

Welcome Home (feat. Pimpsy)

 🅴

Paper ChaserPimpsy

3:38

