Альбом
Постер альбома In Good Company: R'n'B & Soul Jazz Collection for Coffee Meetings

In Good Company: R'n'B & Soul Jazz Collection for Coffee Meetings

Creative Jazz Composer

Relaxland Rec  • Джаз  • 2020

1

So Smooth

Creative Jazz Composer

3:16

2

Every Moment

Creative Jazz Composer

3:12

3

Sweet Time

Creative Jazz Composer

3:27

4

Early in the Morning

Creative Jazz Composer

3:55

5

Coffee Lounge

Creative Jazz Composer

3:22

6

Home

Creative Jazz Composer

3:31

7

Without You

Creative Jazz Composer

3:29

8

White December

Creative Jazz Composer

3:47

9

Piece of Heart

Creative Jazz Composer

3:47

10

Missing Her

Creative Jazz Composer

3:21

11

Addictive

Creative Jazz Composer

3:26

12

Blue Shades

Creative Jazz Composer

3:19

13

Great Love

Creative Jazz Composer

3:17

14

Amazing Night

Creative Jazz Composer

3:47

15

End of the Day

Creative Jazz Composer

3:47

16

Driving Home

Creative Jazz Composer

3:28

17

Refresh

Creative Jazz Composer

3:08

18

Chill with Us

Creative Jazz Composer

3:03

19

Way Back

Creative Jazz Composer

3:47

20

Surprise

Creative Jazz Composer

3:47

