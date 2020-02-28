Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Spiritual Trip to Harmony: Gentle Moments, Mind Awakening, Promote Inner Peace, Seven Chakras Balancing

Spiritual Trip to Harmony: Gentle Moments, Mind Awakening, Promote Inner Peace, Seven Chakras Balancing

Various Artists

MusicArt Project  • New Age  • 2020

1

Serenity Experience

Sounds of Nature Kingdom

3:19

2

Presence of the Ancestors

Shamanic Drumming World

3:03

3

Blissful Asian Atmosphere

Oriental Soundscapes Music Universe

3:29

4

Spiritual Indian Tribe

African Music Drums Collection

3:16

5

Yogin's Awakening

Sounds of Nature Kingdom

3:33

6

Find the Motivation

Mantra Yoga Music Oasis

3:54

7

Indian Retreat Way

Native American Music Consort

3:47

8

Prayer in the Temple

Om Meditation Music Academy

3:38

9

Genie in the Old Lamp

Egyptian Meditation Temple

4:09

10

Feel Ethnic Essence

Ethnic Moods Academy

4:16

11

Shamanic Meditation Journey

Ethnic Moods Academy

3:33

12

Magic in the Air

Meditation Music Zone

3:22

13

Essence of Visionary Ecstasy

Native American Music Consort

2:53

14

Native Mood Experience

Ethnic Moods Academy

3:47

15

Quiet Prayer Place

Sounds of Nature Kingdom

3:33

