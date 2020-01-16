Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year

Various Artists

Rehegoo AS Records  • Музыка мира  • 2020

1

Hip and Happy Dragon Dance

Music For TV and Games

2:07

2

Fun with Chopsticks

Tracey and Vance Marino

1:33

3

Chinese Year of Hope

Silvia Santos

3:54

4

Chinese New Year

Kenji Aoi

1:50

5

Madly in Love

Jeremy Moyer

3:35

6

Happiness and Good Cheer

Jeremy Moyer

5:10

7

Thinking Back

Jeremy Moyer

3:51

8

Harvest Time

Kenji Aoi

1:18

9

Golden Dynasty

Brighter Note

2:21

10

Chinese New Year – Home

Kenji Aoi

2:43

11

Chinese Festival Music

Mark Gustavson

1:42

12

Jasmine Flower

Eric Waters

2:01

13

Lunar New Year

Johnny Njo

1:32

14

Chinese New Year - Wan Nian Hong

Dan LaCob

2:16

15

Chinese News

Dan Foster

2:52

16

Heart of China

Dan Foster

2:53

17

Morning in China

Dan Foster

2:54

18

Joyful Loop

Kenji Aoi

1:18

19

Dragon Dance

David M Brown

3:58

