Альбом
Постер альбома Pleasant Tweet Noises

Pleasant Tweet Noises

Sounds of Nature Relaxation

Kajetan Kwasniewski  • Поп-музыка  • 2020

1

Birds Sing Zen

Nature Sounds & Nature Noise

1:04

2

Healing Birds Chatting

Nature Sounds & Nature Noise

1:19

3

Pleasant Tweet Noises

Nature Sounds & Nature Noise

1:15

4

Satisfying Chirp in Park

Nature Sounds & Nature Noise

1:03

5

Beautiful City Nature

Nature Sounds & Nature Noise

1:29

6

Essential Summer Noise

Nature Soundsscapes

1:29

7

Arousing Birds Noise

Nature Soundsscapes

1:03

8

Bracing Summer Twitter

Nature Soundsscapes

1:13

9

Sweet Sound of Nature

Nature Soundsscapes

1:21

10

Fresh Summer Morning

Nature Soundsscapes

1:25

